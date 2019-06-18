Move over MIDI unicorn, there’s a new cat in town and he sounds better

We have a new holder of the best image-based MIDI sequence crown (bet you didn’t think such a thing existed) and we have Andrew Huang to thank.

The YouTube star set up the competition #AndrewMidiArtContest to scour the web for the best piano-roll art and a winner has been announced.

Instagrammer jacobsutherlandmusic was picked for his elegant portrait of a cat that sounds as good as it looks to scoop a 49" UltraWide LG monitor as the winning prize.

Some other entrants that came close (in our opinion) include a dead cockroach, great white shark, Chinese dragon and wolf howling at the moon. You can see all the entries on Instagram .