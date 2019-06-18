Move over MIDI unicorn, there’s a new cat in town and he sounds better

We have a new holder of the best image-based MIDI sequence crown (bet you didn’t think such a thing existed) and we have Andrew Huang to thank.
The YouTube star set up the competition #AndrewMidiArtContest to scour the web for the best piano-roll art and a winner has been announced.
Instagrammer jacobsutherlandmusic was picked for his elegant portrait of a cat that sounds as good as it looks to scoop a 49" UltraWide LG monitor as the winning prize.
Some other entrants that came close (in our opinion) include a dead cockroach, great white shark, Chinese dragon and wolf howling at the moon. You can see all the entries on Instagram.
This is not the first time that we’ve seen Andrew Huang get involved with MIDI art in his DAW, with the fabled unicorn taking the internet by storm.