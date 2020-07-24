Waves’ epic 42-plugin Gold bundle is just $149.99 right now – save $650

You want cheap software? Waves is making that dream a reality right now with its 40% sale on a huge range of DAWs, plugins and software for music production.

If you're looking for a comprehensive bundle of plugins that will enable you to create, mix and master like a pro, then you needn't look any further than the Waves Gold Bundle which features 42-plugins, from EQs and reverbs, to compressors and effects.

Right now it can be yours with an additional 40% off the already discounted price. The package was originally $799, before dropping to $249.99. Today you can enjoy it for just $149.99 when you enter the coupon code STUDIO40 at checkout. This monster deal works out at around $3.56 per plugin.

Waves can confidently call Gold “the world’s most popular plugin bundle”, with over 40 essential plugins included. Highlights include the awesome C4 Multiband Compressor, H-Delay ( as featured in our best Waves plugins round-up ), Vitamin, the entire V-Series and loads more.

What's more, if you spend over $50 in the sale, you'll get you pick of free plugins with a coupon price up to $29.99, or two free plugins when you spend more than $90. So, if you decide to grab the mega Gold Bundle offer, you'll get two additional plugins for free!

