Want to build your own arduino-powered 8-step sequencer? Here’s how…

Look Mum No Computer is at again. Hot on the heels of the 100 oscillator drone synth, comes a new 8-step sequencer and if you keep your eyes peeled, you may be able to build one yourself.
Taking the classic baby-8 style sequencer that step further, the addition of the arduino chip enables you program in more functionality, including multi directional travel and a keyboard.
Don’t worry if you can’t follow the complete instructions from the video as you can find all the information you need on the Look Mum No Computer website.