Get fit and make music at the same time with Synth Bike 2.0

You can stick your Cats On Synthesizers In Space, because the only thing that should be on a synth is you… whilst cruising around your neighbourhood, that is.

YouTuber Look Mum No Computer has refined his earlier explorations into mounting a synth to a bike with version 2.0, a 1973 Raleigh chopper with a drum machine, sampler and analogue synth built onto the front panel and top of the frame.

The tempo can be controlled via the onboard clock, or the front wheel, so the faster or slower you go the faster or slower the music goes.