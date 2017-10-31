Vicetone's favourite music software
Ableton Live
“Ableton allows us total creative freedom with both the Arrangement and Session View, which makes starting and progressing ideas into songs a breeze - especially when used in conjunction with Push 2.
“The stock plugins are also impressive; we’ve sampled and created many of our leads using Simpler. Experiment with the different warping modes and you can create some totally unique synths.”
Camel Audio Camelphat 3
“For a quick distorted guitar, we usually start with a blank canvas, dial in a bit of Tube distortion or a slight amount of Mech if we really want to go grimy. Messing with the filters while distorting will allow for some crazy, crazy sounds.”
ValhallaDSP VintageVerb
“This is a fantastic reverb that’s super-tweakable and fits very nicely in our mixes. The interface is easy to work in as well, because you’ve got all the knobs laid out in front of you.
“We love the warm, modulated sound of the 70s module, and you really can’t beat the value either: $50 dollars. Highly recommended.”
Sonnox Envolution
“We started using this a couple of months ago, when we first bought our UAD system, and it’s now one of the go-to plugins for drums.
“The amount of control you have over the transient is phenomenal, and the frequency-based envelope shaper gives you so much more control than a regular transient shaper would. This is an essential plugin for us.”
LennarDigital Sylenth1
“The detuned separate waveforms work so well together; it’s the perfect plugin for basic bread and butter sounds like chords, leads, effects and plucks.
“We love using the chorus function in the FX section; yes, it will make your chords more washed out, but we love the lushness of it. If you’re just taking your first steps into the world of music production, make sure you investigate Sylenth.”