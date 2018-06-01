Thomann’s amp-testing room is every tone-lover's dream

Musicians the world over will, no doubt, have heard of the retail giant that is Thomann. The online store is Europe’s largest and home to practically every musical instrument conceivable.

We were recently granted access all areas at the Thomann Campus in the Bavarian village of Treppendorf, which holds host to Europe’s largest warehouse, biggest service centre and an insanely well-stocked music store.

The Musikhaus Thomann is where it all began for Hans Thomann Snr in 1954, selling musical instruments out of his own home. The store still exists and has seriously expanded over the years with multiple departments serving guitars, drums, studio gear, synths, brass, woodwind, pianos and so much more.

Perhaps our favourite of all was a small room adjacent to the large guitar department, whose purpose was to facilitate the testing of a whole host of different amp and cab combinations.