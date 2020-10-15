These 26 Prime Day music deals are still live – laptops, guitars, electronic drum sets and more

With the noise of 48 hours of Prime Day deals still ringing in our ears, we've been looking back on what was an epic event for musicians. There were big savings to be had on everything from guitars, drums and software, to Apple AirPods and streaming subscriptions.

If you missed out but still fancy adding something new to your studio setup, or adding another guitar to your collection, then you're in luck, as some of the Prime Day deals are still live today.

We've rounded up some of our top picks right here. Can't find what you want? There are even more live deals to check out over on our Prime Day music deals page.

If you're waiting for a deal on something else, then it could be worth holding out for the Black Friday music deals, which are only a matter of weeks away.

Laptops

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9

Was $2,799 | Now $2,399 | Save $400

Take a step up with this souped up version of the above laptop. Complete with a huge 1TB SSD and more an i9 processor, this would make a for a great music-making computer. Save $400 today.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 512GB, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7

Was $2,399 | Now $2,079 | Save $320

This might be the 'basic' spec of the new 16-inch model, but it's still a fantastic music-making machine that would sit comfortably at the heart of any studio setup. Right now this model, in Space Grey, is available with a hearty $300 discount.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was $1,999 | Now $1,849 | Save $150

The discounted options in with the new 2020 13-inch spec features a 2.0 GHZ 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, plus all the usual Apple goodness such as Retina screen and Magic Keyboard.View Deal

Guitars

Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster: Was $1,099|Now $900

The Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster gives you the classic look, tone and feel of a played-in guitar, but with the dependable build quality of a modern guitar at an affordable price. Presented in this striking Metallic Purple Road Worn finish, it's one of the coolest, funkiest Teles we've seen in recent times, and with $200 off the asking price, we're struggling to see how this is anything other than a Prime Day bargain.View Deal

Gretsch Streamliner G2420T: Was $549.99, now $399

Get a load of that finish! This affordable hollowbody from Gretsch is even better value for money than usual at just $399. If you're looking for a guitar that offers its own identity then this big boy will serve you well for rockabilly, jazz, blues, rock 'n' roll and much more.View Deal

Squier Affinity Strat in Surf Green | $229.99 , now $199.99

Bag a Prime Day bargain with this beginner’s Stratocaster for under $200. The lightweight alder body and comfortable C-shaped modern maple neck are designed for hours of comfortable practice as you learn the ropes.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster Limited-Edition Black $699 $599

This limited edition Fender Player Series Stratocaster comes in a black finish on a solid alder body with a black pickguard, maple neck with modern profile and 9.5" radius, medium jumbo frets and 2-point fulcrum vibrato bridge. Three Player Series single-coil pickups and the five way selector will give you a feast of great tones. View Deal

G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy | Was $449, now just $337

It would be hard not to feel like a guitar god with this beautiful, limited-edition single-cut in your hands. With a raft of premium features, plus that sumptuous Turquoise Mist finish, it deserves a place in your guitar collection – and with a massive $112 reduction, it’s a Prime Day no-brainer.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

With its spruce/mahogany construction and decorative flower scratchplate design, the Hummingbird PRO is a truly lovely guitar. And it sounds pretty special, too, delivering a sweet, balanced tone.View Deal

Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric - save $50

Featuring a spruce top, nato back and sides, a single cutaway for upper-fret access, that rosewood fingerboard and piezo pickup system, this is one of the very best acoustic-electrics you can grab at this price.View Deal

Guitar accessories

D'Addario Equinox Headstock Tuner | Was $24.99 Now $14.99

Stay in tune everywhere you go with the Equinox Headstock Tuner in Black from trusted brand D'Addario. It's easy to read multi-colour display and clip make it suitable for a variety of stringed instruments too. View Deal

Guitar effects

Ernie Ball Ambient Delay | Was $229 now $74.99

The Ernie Ball Ambient Delay offers handsfree control over your effect levels. With a plate reverb and delay time of up to one second, you can dial-in the perfect amount of ambience for your sound. Other features include independent max reverb level and connection for a tap-tempo switch. Get it for $225 off the MSRP at Sweetwater now!View Deal

Boss TU-3 Pedal Power Bundle | Was $149.99 Now $99.99

Boss created an industry standard with the TU-2 pedal tuner in 1998, and its successor offers a number of improvements on the classic format. The TU-3 is quoted at +/-1 cent over a 23-segment LED display, which means it tunes more accurately. Other functions include drop tuning up to six semitones and bass tuning up to three flats. With the included Boss power adaptor and daisy-chain cable, it's an unmissable deal as a pedalboard solution too. View Deal

Recording

Audio Technica AT2035 microphone | Was $249, now $149

If you’re in the streaming or podcasting game, or you’re looking to get started, this is a quality piece of kit from a respected brand. Expect top performance and crystal clear audio.View Deal

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones: were $259, now $159

Recommended in our guide to the best budget studio headphones , our experts describe the DT770 Pros as being “extremely well-balanced across the audible spectrum, with detailed highs and an innovative bass reflex system that delivers just enough weighty sub-200Hz punch for that feel-good factor when tracking.” Both the 80 and 32 ohm models are currently on sale.View Deal

AKG K245 open-back headphones: were $89, now just $59

If you’re looking for a bargain, this is it. These foldable cans will take plenty of abuse and provide day-long comfort, all while delivering great sound for mixing, DJ-ing or music listening.View Deal

IK Multimedia Axe I/O Solo | Was $249, now $199

Supercharge your guitar recordings at home or on the go with this powerful, compact guitar audio interface. Currently available with a $50 discount at Sweetwater.View Deal

Alesis V25 MIDI controller keyboard: Was $179.99, now $129

Small doesn't have to mean 'limited', as this brilliantly-spec'd Alesis controller proves. 25 full-size, velocity-sensitive keys, eight assignable pads, four assignable control knobs plus pitch and mod controller wheels means that this pocket rocket is packing some serious functionality. It's Mac/PC compatible, buss-powered, and there's even a sustain pedal socket. Stop reading and start clicking!View Deal

Software

Aphex Aural Exciter and Big Bottom Pro Bundle | $495 $99

Get sonic clarity in your mixes with this huge $396 saving on these Aphex plugins for Pro Tools.View Deal

Get Waves Gold for just $149.99, save $650

Get stuck into 42 plugins used by everyone from bedroom to pro producers. These studio essentials will help you supercharge your mixes.View Deal

Drums

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition | Was $379, now $341.10

Don’t need an amp? Get the Special Edition kit on its own for close to 340 bucks using the code rocktober. Need some headphones to go with your kit? Check out our guide to the best studio headphones . View Deal