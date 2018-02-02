The best new studio gear of NAMM 2018

Many of us have pondered on the best way to use multiple Volcas together; Korg thinks that it's given us the answer in the form of the Volca Mix.

This features two mono inputs and a stereo input, enabling you to combine up to three Volca units (a fourth can be added via an aux input). Each channel features a volume fader, lo/hi-cut filter and mute button, while the DC output connectors enable you to power your Volcas from the mixer as well.

Throw in built-in effects and the option to hook up an external one and you've got a very handy-looking little box.

The Volca Mix is expected to ship in February or March priced at £145.

NAMM 2018 first look video: Korg’s Volca Mix makes it easy to create a multi-mini-synth live performance setup