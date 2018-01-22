NAMM 2018: Adam’s T Series monitors promise high performance at an affordable price

NAMM 2018: Adam Audio has unveiled a new “accessibly-priced” range of nearfield studio monitors in the form of the T Series. These inherit some of the features from Adam’s flagship S Series, and come in 5-inch and 7-inch varieties (T5V and T7V).

Specifically, you get Adam’s High Frequency Propagation System, which promises to deliver consistent horizontal and vertical dispersion across the spectrum; DSP innovations for the crossover system; and Class D amplifier systems. There’s also a U-ART Accelerated Ribbon Tweeter and a newly-designed polypropylene symmetrical-excursion woofer that’s designed to extend the bass to lower frequencies with less distortion.

“The engineering team at Adam Audio was a given a challenge,” says Christian Hellinger, CEO of Adam Audio. “We asked them for a range of nearfield monitors that will fit into tighter budgets without compromising the design standards that made Adam a fixture in studios around the world. The T Series delivers, with wide frequency response, low distortion, and precise dispersion control in a value-conscious solution.”

We’re hoping to find out more about the T Series - including prices and release dates - at the NAMM Show this week. In the meantime, you can check out the Adam website.

UPDATE: It's been confirmed that the T5Vs will cost €199 each and the T7Vs will cost €239 each.