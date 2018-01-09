NAMM 2018: JBL’s Series 3 MkII monitors promise high performance at a low price

NAMM 2018: The original JBL Series 3 monitors offered plenty of speaker for not too much cash, and the MkII models promise an even better listening experience and a new look.

There are three models in the range: the 305P, 306P and 308P come with 5-inch, 6.5-inch and 8-inch woofers respectively. They’re designed to deliver “stunning detail, precise imaging, a wide sweet spot and impressive dynamic range”

The new monitors feature JBL’s Image Control Waveguide, which is designed to ensure an acoustically seamless transition between the low- and high-frequency transducers. We’re promised tight and accurately-controlled bass and detailed highs, and controls that enable you to tailor the sound to suit the characteristics of your studio environment.

The JBL 305P ($150 each), 308P MkII ($250 each) and 306P ($199 each) will be available soon in the US. The new range is scheduled to arrive in Europe in the summer. Find out more on the JBL website.