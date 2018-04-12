IK Multimedia’s iRig Stomp I/O USB pedalboard and audio interface is now available

IK Multimedia’s iRig Stomp was a simple footswitch that could be used with iOS devices, but iRig Stomp I/O is an altogether more ambitious piece of hardware. This is a full-on USB pedalboard that contains four switches, an expression pedal and a 24-bit/96kHz audio interface , and it’s designed to be used both in the studio and on stage.

The iRig Stomp I/O gives you a combo input for use with line instruments or mics, and offers phantom power. There are balanced stereo outputs and a 1/4-inch headphones output.

Read more: IK Multimedia iRig Stomp I/O

You can use the unit with your PC, Mac or iOS device, and also as a standalone MIDI controller. It actually features a ‘device bay’ that can be used to house your phone or tablet, though whether you’d want to put this on the floor during a gig is another matter.

Naturally, the iRig Stomp I/O is designed to be used with IK’s AmpliTube amp and FX modelling software; in fact, more than $800 worth of desktop and mobile software is included.

Find out more on the IK Multimedia website. The iRig Stomp I/O is available now at a price of $300/€300.