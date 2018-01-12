NAMM 2018: Focusrite reckons that its Clarett Pre USB audio interfaces can compete with products that are double the price

NAMM 2018: Focusrite is pretty confident in the capabilities of its new Clarett USB audio interface s, claiming that they’re capable of challenging similar products that cost twice as much.

The are three models in the range: the Clarett 2Pre USB (10-in, 4-out), Clarett 4Pre USB (18-in, 8-out) and Clarett 8Pre USB (18-in, 20-out). These are said to offer up to 119dB of dynamic range and come with low-noise preamps that will deliver a clean, open and transparent sound. The mic preamps are Air-enabled, enabling them to emulate the sound of Focusrite’s ISA mic pre.

The interfaces operate at 24-bit/192kHz and connect to your Mac or PC via its standard USB or USB-C port (the first-generation models were Thunderbolt-only). Latency levels are said to be low enough that you can record through amp sims and other effects.

In terms of I/O, the Clarett 2Pre USB offers two mic/line/instrument inputs, four line outputs, MIDI I/O and an ADAT input, while the Clarett 4Pre USB and Clarett 8Pre USB add mic/line inputs, S/PDIF I/O and two headphone outputs with volume controls. Bundled software comes from XLN Audio, Softube, Ableton, Loopmasters and Focusrite itself.

Find out more on the Focusrite website. Prices are £370/$400 for the 2Pre, £550/$600 for the 4Pre and £740/$800 for the 8Pre.