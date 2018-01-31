The best new guitars of NAMM 2018

NAMM 2018: Once again, NAMM was over in a flash, but thankfully, we have plenty of visual mementos to remember the guitars we had to put back on the wall.

Don't Miss The best new effects pedals of NAMM 2018

There are some absolute bargains to be had in the coming year, courtesy of the likes of Gretsch, Framus and Cort, but high-end players are even more spoiled for choice, thanks to some game-changing innovation from Ibanez, Taylor and co.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at the guitars that wowed us this year…

For more of NAMM 2018’s finest, head over to MusicRadar’s best of NAMM awards.