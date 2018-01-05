NAMM 2018: Jetstar reissue leads Guild’s 2018 electric, acoustic and bass guitar announcements

NAMM 2018: Guild has announced 5 new electric, acoustic and bass guitar models for 2018.

Most notable among the new offerings is the ace-looking Jetstar, which joins the likes of the T-Bird among Guild’s oddball ’60s reissues.

Elsewhere, there’s the return of the rather desirable Starfire Bass, and fresh acoustics, including a Flame Mahogany take on the venerable D-240E.

Head on through the gallery for the skinny, and visit Guild Guitars for more info.