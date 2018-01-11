NAMM 2018: Martin makes most significant update to flagship line in its 185-year history with 21 reimagined Standard Series acoustic guitars

NAMM 2018: Martin has reimagined its entire Standard Series for 2018, resulting in 21 updated acoustic guitars, which it's touting as "the most significant update to the company's flagship line of guitars in its 185-year history".

High-end models such as the D-45 and 000-28 receive changes including a thinner, more comfortable high-performance neck, plus vintage appointments, including ageing toner and open-gear tuners.

Internal tweaks include scalloped and forward-shifted top bracing, dependent on body style.

All that results in a line that “looks, plays, and sounds better than ever before”, says Martin.

The announcement follows last week’s news of Martin’s new $15k John Mayer D-45.

