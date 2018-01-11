NAMM 2018: Martin makes most significant update to flagship line in its 185-year history with 21 reimagined Standard Series acoustic guitars
NAMM 2018: Martin has reimagined its entire Standard Series for 2018, resulting in 21 updated acoustic guitars, which it's touting as "the most significant update to the company's flagship line of guitars in its 185-year history".
High-end models such as the D-45 and 000-28 receive changes including a thinner, more comfortable high-performance neck, plus vintage appointments, including ageing toner and open-gear tuners.
Internal tweaks include scalloped and forward-shifted top bracing, dependent on body style.
All that results in a line that “looks, plays, and sounds better than ever before”, says Martin.
The announcement follows last week’s news of Martin’s new $15k John Mayer D-45.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and visit Martin Guitar for more info.
000-28 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: The resonant tone of rosewood in a body style built for balance.
Scalloped X-bracing, herringbone trim and antique white binding offers a bold, complex tone and timeless style.
Sitka spruce and East Indian rosewood pair with a sleek modified low-oval neck for sound you won't want to put down and comfort that means you won't need to.
Also available in Sunburst and Ambertone finish.
00-28 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Classic, compact, comfortable—great things come in small packages.
The rich sound of authentic East Indian rosewood and Sitka spruce, bound in bold herringbone with vintage appointments.
Resonant scalloped bracing make natural harmonics and woody tone bloom with every note.
HD12-28 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: A classic herringbone dreadnought with exuberant tone.
The unique sound and sustain of a rosewood 12 string is undeniable. It has been the main instrument for many greats in rock and folk history.
Pairs of octave strings and drone notes are positioned for maximum comfort and playability, and create a well rounded focused tone with depth and sustain that will chime for days.
Add tone and texture to your recordings and gigs.
HD-28 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Iconic, powerful, timeless—the sound that launched rock, country, bluegrass, and folk.
Classic herringbone, East Indian rosewood, ebony and Sitka spruce in the shape that started it all: the Dreadnought.
Paired with our most comfortable neck, vintage appointments, scalloped, forward-shifted bracing, and a lifetime warranty.
Powerful bottom end, rich tone, and strums that will fill the room—music history made new. Also available in Sunburst and Ambertone finish.
OM-28 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Born for jazz clubs and blues haunts, it's the versatile sound you can't put down.
Compact and commanding, scalloped bracing brings your sound to life—fingerpicking, strumming or soloing.
Perfect balance across all six strings, bold herringbone, East Indian rosewood, ebony, Sitka spruce, and vintage appointments give a classic look to a timeless sound.
HDC-28E (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: A stage ready Dreadnought that's built to make music, night after night.
Bold herringbone, rosewood, ebony and spruce in a Dreadnought for strong bass, chime, and bark.
Versatile and responsive electronics so you can shape your sound anywhere, anytime to sound as good plugged in as you do unplugged.
Martin's most comfortable neck and classic cutaway make it versatile, powerful, and fast. Also available in Sunburst and Ambertone finish.
GPC-28E (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Tone, comfort, and speed for those who walk the path less traveled.
Scalloped bracing and the perfectly balanced deep resonance of our Grand Performance body combine for blossoming arpeggios and throaty chords.
Compact and versatile electronics so you can shape your sound anywhere, anytime to sound as good plugged in as you do unplugged.
Authentic East Indian rosewood, Sitka spruce, bold herringbone, and vintage appointments for serious style, Martin’s most comfortable neck and a cutaway for speed and playability.
Also available in Sunburst and Ambertone finish.
OMC-28E (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Tone, comfort, and speed.
Scalloped bracing and the impeccable balance of our orchestra model with a cutaway for upper fret board accessibility.
Martin’s most comfortable neck and compact versatile electronics so you can shape your sound anywhere, anytime to sound as good plugged in as you do unplugged.
East Indian rosewood, Sitka spruce, bold herringbone, and vintage appointments for serious style.
Also available in Sunburst and Ambertone finish.
HD-28E (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: The biggest sound in rock, country, and bluegrass just got bigger.
Bold herringbone, rosewood, ebony and spruce in a Dreadnought for boom, chime, and bark.
Versatile and responsive electronics so you can shape your sound anywhere, anytime to sound as good plugged in as you do unplugged.
Paired with our most comfortable neck, vintage appointments, scalloped, forward-shifted bracing, and a lifetime warranty—a timeless classic, brand new.
GP-28E (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Boom and chime for those who walk the path less traveled.
Scalloped bracing and the perfectly balanced deep resonance of our Grand Performance body combine for blossoming arpeggios and throaty chords.
Compact and versatile electronics so you can shape your sound anywhere, anytime to sound as good plugged in as you do unplugged.
With authentic East Indian rosewood, Sitka spruce, bold herringbone, and vintage appointments for serious style.
D-35E (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Known for its strong bass response, the D-35 features a three-piece back and a fingerboard bound in antique white binding.
A Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, and expressive quarter-inch straight top bracing offers balance and power for any situation.
The timeless Dreadnought shape and rich bass tone has made it the choice for pickers, strummers, and players of bluegrass and folk from Johnny Cash to Seth Avett.
Choose between the Fishman® Aura® VT Enhance™ or LR Baggs Anthem electronics for stellar amplification in the studio or on the stage.
GP-35E (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Strong bass and brilliant chime for those who walk the path less traveled.
Non-scalloped bracing and the perfectly balanced deep resonance of our Grand Performance body combine for blossoming arpeggios and rich throaty chords.
Compact and versatile Fishman electronics so you can shape your sound anywhere, anytime to sound as good plugged in as you do unplugged.
East Indian rosewood back and sides, Sitka spruce top, and vintage appointments such as antique white binding for serious style.
OM-35E (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Compact and commanding, scalloped bracing and a three piece back will bring your remarkably bold sound to life—fingerpicking, strumming or soloing.
Discreet, dynamic electronic options include the Fishman® Aura® VT Enhance™ or LR Baggs Anthem, so you can hear every nuance, no matter the venue. Sound as good plugged in as you do unplugged.
Rich sounding East Indian rosewood, ebony, Sitka spruce, and vintage appointments, such as a tortoise colored pickguard, antique white binding, and open geared tuners, give a classic look to a timeless sound.
000-42 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Rich resonant tone and balance with a stand out elegance.
The ornate design and flash of the 42 Series adds panache to the classic tone of East Indian rosewood back and sides, a Sitka spruce scalloped X-braced top, and hand-fit dovetail neck joint.
Open geared tuners, antique white binding, polished gloss finish and abalone pearl top inlay offers exquisite style with complex tone.
Short scale and a sleek modified low-oval neck with narrow taper mean strumming and picking for hours in comfort and bliss.
D-41 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Craftsmanship, pure and simple.
Inlaid in stunning abalone pearl and appointed with gold tuners, it's more than a Dreadnought: it's an heirloom.
Premium East Indian rosewood and Sitka spruce combined with hand-carved scalloped bracing to produce rich, powerful, complex tone.
Also available in Sunburst and Ambertone finish.
2018 D-42
PRESS RELEASE: With back and sides of premium East Indian rosewood and a Sitka spruce top, this instrument is highly appointed with pearl inlay and enhanced with vintage appointments, such as antique white binding and open gear tuners.
Massive bass response balanced with articulate highs and a high performance neck makes the D-42 a beautifully appointed tonal masterpiece that makes playing for hours an easy task.
D-45 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: This decked out Dreadnought is the flagship model of the Standard Series.
It is the most ornate of all the instruments, featuring hand inlaid pearl on the top, back, sides, and neck.
Premium tonewoods and all of the advancements of the reimagined Standard Series such as forward shifted scalloped braces, antique white binding and a high performance neck.
The guitar of choice for legends like Gene Autry and Neil Young, it’s the perfect guitar for any discerning collector or musician.
Nothing says you’ve arrived like a D-45.
J-40 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Classic styling with a tight-waisted jumbo body shape, the J-40 is constructed from East Indian rosewood back and sides, a Sitka spruce top, and a hand-fit dovetail neck joint.
It produces a tone that is beautifully balanced with powerful response and projection, enhancing the art of the singer-songwriter and session player.
Boasting gold open geared tuners and Martin’s most comfortable high performance neck, this rare Martin body size has polished gloss finish and a Jumbo tone to set you apart.
OM-42 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Perfect tonal balance with brilliant radiance you can hear and see.
The stylish design of the 40 Series adds panache to the classic tone and feel of East Indian rosewood back and sides, a Sitka spruce scalloped X-braced top, and hand-fit dovetail neck joint.
Open geared tuners, antique white binding, polished gloss finish, a tortoise colored pickguard and abalone pearl inlay offer shimmer with exemplary tone.
Long scale and a sleek modified low-oval neck with narrow taper mean strumming and picking for hours in comfort and bliss.
M-36 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Unique, versatile, and powerful.
A three-piece back, bound neck, and body that's wide like a jumbo and thin like a 000, for a sound as distinctive as those who play it.
East Indian rosewood and Sitka spruce work with scalloped bracing to produce a tone that's big, balanced and ideal for studio recordings.
Open geared tuners and a modified low oval neck with narrow taper offer superb playability.
OM-21 (2018)
PRESS RELEASE: Revered for finger-style and superb tonal balance, this orchestra model with scalloped X top bracing delivers a full and even sound for any solo gig or group jam.
Sitka spruce and rosewood paired with a sleek low modified oval neck for great dynamic control, and tortoise colored binding for a simple classic look.
Also available in Sunburst and Ambertone finish.