NAMM 2018: Martin introduces $15k John Mayer signature D-45 acoustic guitar

NAMM 2018: John Mayer has got his gear game going on right now. Not content with securing last year’s signature PRS J-MOD 100 amp and forthcoming Strat-a-like guitar, the seven-time Grammy winner has now landed himself a signature acoustic guitar from Martin.

The D-45 John Mayer features an Engelmann spruce top with ageing toner and forward-shifted Adirondack X braces, paired with Guatemalan rosewood back and sides.

A full thickness neck comes with hexagon inlays, bone nut and saddle, plus gold open-gear tuners, as well as an interior label personally signed by the man himself.

Designed by Mayer and created by Martin’s Custom Shop, the D-45 John Mayer is due to land later this year for a wallet-worrying $14,999 (approx £11,000/€12,500) - head over to Martin Guitar for more info.

We're expecting many more announcements from Martin in the coming days, and naturally, we’ll be keeping our eyes open for Mr Mayer at the show.

Additional specs

Scale length: 25.4"

Neck joins body at: 14th Fret

Number of frets total: 20

Bridge material: Ebony

Bridge string spacing: 2 1/8''

Neck material: Genuine Mahogany

Fingerboard material: Ebony