Is John Mayer readying a PRS Strat-style electric?

John Mayer has been sighted with a suspiciously Strat-like electric sporting a PRS headstock and bird inlays, leading to speculation that the guitar star could be working on a new signature model.

In an image released today on Instagram, Mayer stated “B O S T O N you will always have my heart. And also... it has been unveiled. @prsguitars”.

Mayer has long been associated with the Strat, but after an apparent bust-up with Fender back in 2014, when he tweeted that “the company as it is today isn't the same one I started with”, it seems he's been seeking to move away from models built by the Big F.

Paul Reed Smith has become Mayer's new guitar bedfellow in recent years, resulting in the Super Eagle and J-MOD amp. A third collaboration isn't much of a surprise, therefore, but their latest work is hardly a subtle tribute.

You can hear the guitar in action in the video below - we'll bring you more news as we have it...