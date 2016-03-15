John Mayer's PRS Private Stock Super Eagle guitar takes flight

After departing the Fender fold back in 2014, John Mayer turned to PRS for new electric inspiration, a collaboration that has resulted in the highly tweakable Private Stock 'Super Eagle'.

Mayer has made a number of adjustments to the traditional PRS formula, with a long-for-PRS 25.375" scale length, specially wound 58/15 JM treble and bass pickups plus a Narrowfield JM pickup in the middle, with three individual coil-tap mini-switches. There's also a JCF Audio preamp with treble boost to boot.

"Paul and I worked very closely to create this guitar, and the result is an incredibly refined and elegant instrument," says Mayer. "It has a completely new sound and spirit. It's been a joy to play and I'm excited to share that experience with other guitar players."

The Private Stock Super Eagle is available to order from 11 March to 1 April only, and just 100 will be made. Pricing is set at £10,995/€14,295, with limited stock landing in Europe - for more info, head over to PRS Guitars.