NAMM 2018: Wait and lead with Jackson's new Mick Thomson signature Soloist models

NAMM 2018: Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson has teamed-up with Jackson on both USA and Pro Series Soloist signature models.
The USA Signature Mick Thomson Soloist is the more expensive of the two and comes with a quartersawn three-piece maple neck in a through-body design with mahogany wings and an ebony fretboard. It is also loaded with Thomson's own signature Seymour Duncan Blackouts and appointed with jumbo frets, Jackson die-cast tuners and Schaller locking strap buttons. Electronics-wise, it's an active circuit, but with a straightforward single volume control setup and three-way blade switch.
Jackson's Pro Series, manufactured in Indonesia, typically make a smaller dent on the wallet and this model still features Mick's signature Blackouts pickups, an ebony fretboard and a maple neck through-body design, albeit with a single piece of maple.
Both models are available in appropriately spartan Arctic White with black binding or black with white binding.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Check out our constantly updated NAMM hub for more news and on-the-spot video from Anaheim