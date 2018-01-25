NAMM 2018: Wait and lead with Jackson's new Mick Thomson signature Soloist models

NAMM 2018: Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson has teamed-up with Jackson on both USA and Pro Series Soloist signature models.

The USA Signature Mick Thomson Soloist is the more expensive of the two and comes with a quartersawn three-piece maple neck in a through-body design with mahogany wings and an ebony fretboard. It is also loaded with Thomson's own signature Seymour Duncan Blackouts and appointed with jumbo frets, Jackson die-cast tuners and Schaller locking strap buttons. Electronics-wise, it's an active circuit, but with a straightforward single volume control setup and three-way blade switch.

Jackson's Pro Series, manufactured in Indonesia, typically make a smaller dent on the wallet and this model still features Mick's signature Blackouts pickups, an ebony fretboard and a maple neck through-body design, albeit with a single piece of maple.

Both models are available in appropriately spartan Arctic White with black binding or black with white binding.