The best new effects pedals of NAMM 2018

NAMM 2018: Trying to cover every effect at NAMM remains a truly Herculean task, such is the breadth and depth of pedal launches in the past few years, but by Zeus’s beard, we’ve given it our best shot.

There’s everything from the practical and desirable (Line 6 HX Effects, Mooer Preamp Live, Boss GT-1000) to the weird and very wonderful (Empress Zoia, Gamechanger Audio’s Plasma Pedal).

So, without further ado, we present our pick of the stompboxes we spent time with at this year’s show.

