Gamechanger Audio's Plasma Pedal generates high-voltage xenon-tube discharges

Gamechanger Audio, the envelope-pushers responsible for the Plus sustain pedal that took 2017's NAMM by storm, has released its latest offering, the Plasma Pedal, a stompbox that transforms your instrument’s live signal into a series of continuous high-voltage discharges within a xenon-filled tube.

Excitingly, you're playing a bolt of electricity

The theory behind Plasma is that these discharges, converted back into audio, will produce a "quick, responsive, and extremely heavy distortion with TONS of character".

Essentially, as Gamechanger excitingly puts it, you're playing a bolt of electricity.

The company has just launched the pedal on Indiegogo, where it raised over $90,000 within the first five hours.

Impressively, you can try the pedal for yourself before buying by uploading an audio clip to the Plasma Pedal website, which will then appear on a YouTube live feed below.

$199 secures you a Plasma Pedal from Indiegogo, and the stompbox is due to ship in August 2018. Rest assured we'll being you a full hands-on and review as soon as possible.