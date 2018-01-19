NAMM 2018 first look video: Electro-Harmonix’s 6-track 95000 looper is like a foot-controlled mini studio

NAMM 2018: The 95000 Performance Loop Laboratory is being billed as Electro-Harmonix’s most advanced looper to date, and its feature set would appear to support that claim. Each loop can contain six mono tracks and one stereo mixdown track, and you can record up to 375 minutes and 100 loops to a 16GB Micro SD card.

Crucially, switching between loops is said to be quick and easy; the interface has been optimised for both tabletop and desktop use. An aluminium chassis should make this a durable unit, too.

You get two audio inputs, each enabling you to plug in a mic, instrument or unbalanced line-level source, and left/right, monitor and headphone outputs.

Check out the spec list below. The 95000 Performance Loop Laboratory is available now priced at $550. Find out more on the Electro-Harmonix website.

Electro-Harmonix 9500 Performance Loop Laboratory features

6 tracks / 1 mixdown track per loop, up to 100 loops per Micro SD card 16 GB

Micro SD card included providing up to 375 minutes of recording time

Optimized design: the control surface is presented at a 10 degree angle while the footswitches are set at a steeper 25 degree angle so the user’s foot will not hit the controls.

Records high quality 44.1kHz audio directly to Micro SD cards

MIDI In, MIDI Out, MIDI clock sync capability as master and slave

Nearly all functions can be controlled via MIDI CC (Control Change) messages.

Import / export .WAV files to MAC or PC via the built-in USB port

TAP Button allows you to set loop BPM

Quantize or non-quantize (free running) recording modes

Speed adjust over a 2-octave range

Overdub or punch in / out recording

Reverse playback and recording

Loop progress may be displayed in Bar/Beat format

Expression pedal control over loop volume

Left/right outputs, Monitor Out, Headphone Output