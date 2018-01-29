NAMM 2018 first look video: Emulate the sound of any electric or acoustic guitar with Sim1’s XT-1 pedal

NAMM 2018: There have been modelling guitars in the past (namely Line 6’s Variax), but the XT-1 from Italian company Sim1 is the first pedal to transform any guitar into any other electric or acoustic guitar .

12 guitars are preloaded, from Strats and Les Pauls to 335s, ’64 Telecasters and acoustics such as the Martin D-35 and Gibson J-200.

According to the company, there’s no MIDI or sampling involved; rather, it involves Sim1’s patented Smart Tone Shaping, which promises to emulate the tone of any guitar with no latency or digital artefacts.

Similar in concept to the Kemper Profiler, the XT-1 requires players to connect their guitar to the pedal and create a guitar profile by playing a “special chromatic scale”.

This profile allows access to preset sounds, and users can upload their own profiles to download via the XT-1’s iOS and Android app or the onboard USB port.

There’s no word on price or availability just yet, but we’ll be sure to find out more come NAMM time.