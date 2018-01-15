NAMM 2018: Soundscapers rejoice: Rainger FX introduces overdrive-equipped Reverb-X mini pedal

NAMM 2018: London’s Rainger FX has announced the Reverb-X mini reverb pedal , a counterpart to the company’s Echo-X mini delay pedal.

The Reverb-X’s USP is a post-reverb overdrive circuit complete with noise gate, which allows the pedal to conjure colossal atmospheric textures, aided by up to six seconds of reverb.

An input knob and overload LED are also included, as is Rainger’s trademark Igor dual-sensitivity pressure pad, which controls the pedal on the fly.

The Reverb-X is available post-NAMM for $193 - see Rainger FX for more info.