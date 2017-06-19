Vox MV50 amp heads - MusicRadar hands-on

Simon Arblaster and Michael Astley-Brown turn up the volume to test the latest mini amps from Vox.
Vox showcased its "revolutionary" Nutube mini-valve technology at and this year has hit the streets with the first commercially available products to feature the technology borrowed from parent-company, Korg.
The lineup consists of three flavours; AC, Clean and Rock. Each model chucks out a very respectable 50-watts of Class-D power and are paired up with an eight-inch speaker enclosure, the BC108.
