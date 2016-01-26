The best new guitar and bass amps of NAMM 2016

Valves, digital, analogue with digital control… Every possible form of guitar and bass amp has been covered this year, with great strides being made across the board, from shrinking down classics (Peavey 6505 Piranha) to bigger gig-ready combos (Blackstar ID:Core 100) and mini-valve technology (Vox Nutube).

Here’s what you can expect this year – whatever the next 12 months brings, it’s bound to sound good…