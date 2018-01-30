Empress’s grid-based Zoia multi-effects pedal can be whatever you want it to be

Empress Effects’ Zoia isn’t your average multi-effects pedal. In fact, it’s more like a modular environment in a box that enables you to create not only effects but also instruments and all kinds of other things.

Details are pretty thin on the ground at this stage - what there are we’ve listed below - but you can get some kind of idea of how Zoia works by watching the video above. It hasn’t yet appeared on the Empress Effects website, but we know that it’s scheduled for release in the spring priced at $450.

Empress Zoia features