NAMM 2018: EarthQuaker Devices introduces Westwood Translucent Drive Manipulator and 5 V2 pedals

NAMM 2018: EarthQuaker Devices has announced the Westwood Translucent Drive Manipulator and upgraded five of its most popular pedals to V2 specs.

The Westwood promises clarity-rich low-to-medium overdrive, while V2 pedals comprise the Avalanche Run, Spatial Delivery, Hoof Reaper, The Depths and Rainbow Machine.

The Hoof Reaper V2, The Depths V2 and Rainbow Machine V2 add soft-touch relay switching, while the Spatial Delivery V2, Hoof Reaper V2, The Depths V2 and Rainbow Machine V2 all now feature EQD’s Flexi-Switch, for latching or momentary modes.

There are a couple of circuit updates, too: the Rainbow Machine offers an improved signal-to-noise ratio, more output and versatility, while the Avalanche Run delivers a “more stunning” stereo image.

