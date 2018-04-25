Boss releases "class-leading" GT-1000 guitar effects processor

Boss's "class-leading" guitar effects processor, the GT-1000, is now available.

Built around the company's new AIRD (Augmented Impulse Response Dynamics) technology, the unit claims to produce amp models that "live and breathe".

As you'd expect, the GT-1000 is also pre-loaded with a slew of Boss's effects, including algorithms from the DD-500 Digital Delay, MD-500 Modulation, and RV-500 Reverb pedals.

Aiming to do away with amps onstage, the unit will be pitted up against other floor-based heavy-hitters, such as the Line 6 Helix and Fractal Audio AX8. We're intrigued to see how it compares, and whether it ranks up there with the best all-in-one guitar rig solutions.

The GT-1000 is available now for $999 - see below for full specs and head over to Boss for more info.

GT-1000 features

• Flagship guitar amp/effects processor with uncompromising sound quality and unmatched expressiveness

• Industry-leading 32-bit AD/DA, 32-bit floating-point processing, and 96 kHz sampling rate throughout

• Next-generation BOSS DSP engine, custom designed specifically for music applications

• AIRD (Augmented Impulse Response Dynamics) technology realizes BOSS’s acclaimed Tube Logic concept in a digital guitar processor, delivering natural feel and optimized integration with all types of external devices

• Highly expressive amplifiers, meticulously crafted with AIRD

• Massive selection of onboard effects, including BOSS MDP effects and algorithms directly ported from the DD-500, MD-500, and RV-500 pedals

• Amps and effects can be routed in numerous series and parallel combinations

• Ultra-fast patch switching and delay/reverb carryover

• Innovative Stompbox feature greatly simplifies using common effects settings in many different patches

• Easy operation with large display and six user-assignable switching knobs

• Ten footswitches and integrated expression pedal with user-configurable assignments and LED colors

• High-resolution tuner with two display modes and mono or polyphonic operation

• ¼-inch main outputs and XLR sub outputs with independent AIRD Output Select settings; loop for external stereo or mono effects

• Support for external control via footswitches, expression pedals, MIDI, and USB

• Built-in Bluetooth for wireless editing from iOS and Android mobile devices

• USB audio/MIDI interface for computer-based recording and editing