NAMM 2018: Walrus Audio debuts Fathom Multi-Function Reverb pedal

NAMM 2018: Walrus Audio has dropped its latest small-footprint, and rather beautiful, stompbox, the Fathom Multi-Function Reverb reverb pedal .

Four algorithms are onboard - hall, plate, lo-fi and sonar, the latter of which features a blendable shimmer/octave.

An algorithm-dependent ‘X’ knob adjusts pre-delay, filter width or mixes low and high octaves, while a three-way toggle adds modulation to the trails.

Elsewhere, the pedal offers a trails mode and sustain momentary footswitch function.

The Fathom is available from 29 January for $199 - head over to Walrus Audio for more info.