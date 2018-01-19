NAMM 2018: D’Angelico launches its first-ever solidbody electric guitars
NAMM 2018: D’Angelico has announced its first true foray into solidbody electric guitars with three all-new designs.
The Bedford, Ludlow and Atlantic share aesthetic features and similar electronics setups, and appear in both the Premier Series, starting at $699, and the Deluxe Series, starting at $1,199.
Coil-splits and Seymour Duncan pickups back up the models’ aesthetics, while there’s also a Grateful Dead ‘dancing bears’ version of the Bedford.
All models are available from March - head on through the gallery for a closer look at each one, and visit D'Angelico for more info.
D’Angelico Bedford
PRESS RELEASE: Bearing the torch as the first model designed for the trio, the Bedford is a speedy offset that looks like it was plucked from the sixties.
Strapped with Seymour Duncan pickups, the Bedford's stacked single-coil neck pickup offers spank, while the bridge humbucker brings the warmth.
Settled in the middle position, the Bedford sounds remarkably balanced—both full and bright. Black finish available with maple neck and six-point tremolo bridge.
Also available as a Premier Grateful Dead ‘dancing bears’ version (below).
D’Angelico Atlantic
PRESS RELEASE: At once familiar and all-new, the Atlantic is a powerful single-cutaway solid-body.
Strapped with two Seymour Duncan humbuckers, the Atlantic appears to be built for full, loud tones at first glance—but two push/pull tone knobs for coil-tapping offer exceptional single-coil tones as well.
A deep belly cut and thinner body depth keep the Atlantic lightweight, while the slim-C neck shape guarantees playability. Perhaps the most unique in the trio, the Ludlow is a striking offset that stands alone as the first of its kind.
D’Angelico Ludlow
PRESS RELEASE: Built with maximum playability in mind, the Ludlow's unique body shape allows for effortless access to the highest frets, while a slim c-shape neck guarantees comfort.
Seymour Duncan humbuckers and coil-tapping push/pull tone knobs bring the versatility, allowing the Ludlow to offer a range of sounds and remarkable sustain from its oversized body shape.