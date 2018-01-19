NAMM 2018: D’Angelico launches its first-ever solidbody electric guitars

NAMM 2018: D’Angelico has announced its first true foray into solidbody electric guitars with three all-new designs.

The Bedford, Ludlow and Atlantic share aesthetic features and similar electronics setups, and appear in both the Premier Series, starting at $699, and the Deluxe Series, starting at $1,199.

Coil-splits and Seymour Duncan pickups back up the models’ aesthetics, while there’s also a Grateful Dead ‘dancing bears’ version of the Bedford.

All models are available from March - head on through the gallery for a closer look at each one, and visit D'Angelico for more info.