NAMM 2018: Yamaha announces more affordable FG/FS TransAcoustic guitars with built-in reverb and chorus effects

NAMM 2018: Yamaha has announced new, more affordable FG and FS additions to its TransAcoustic range, which boasts built-in reverb and chorus effects that can be heard unplugged, thanks to an internal actuator.

Both acoustic guitars feature solid spruce tops, mahogany back and sides and new scalloped bracing, promising a “louder, richer acoustic sound”.

The FG-TA offers a traditional western body and is available in Vintage Tint, Brown Sunburst and Black finishes, while the FS-TA packs a concert body in Vintage Tint, Brown Sunburst and Red.

If you’re interested in how the effects work, an actuator is fitted inside each guitar, and vibrates in response to string vibrations - these vibrations are then carried by the body of the guitar and the air inside and out, generating reverb and chorus sounds without the need for external effects.

Side-mounted knobs adjust the intensity of the effect and line-out volume level, as well as providing on/off control.

These guitars follow the LS-TA and LL-TA, which were released back in 2016.

Yamaha’s latest TransAcoustic models will set you back $939 apiece, considerably lower than its predecessors’ $1,600 list price - see Yamaha Guitars for more info.