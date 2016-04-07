Musikmesse 2016: Yamaha reveals "revolutionary" TransAcoustic acoustic guitars with built-in reverb and chorus effects

MUSIKMESSE 2016: We know and love Yamaha's L Series acoustic guitars, but for 2016, the company has taken the format and added something entirely new with TransAcoustic acoustic guitars : built-in effects that you can hear without amplification.

Essentially, an actuator is fitted inside each guitar, and vibrates in response to string vibrations - these vibrations are then carried by the body of the guitar and the air inside and out, generating reverb and chorus sounds without the need for external effects.

It sounds a little like science fiction, but apparently, the concept works, and three side-mounted knobs adjust the intensity of the effect and line-out volume level, as well as providing on/off control.

Elsewhere, the guitars feature a modified non-scalloped bracing design to enhance low-end, while the solid Engelmann spruce tops are treated with Yamaha's ARE process for a more vintage quality.

The guitars' rosewood sides are paired with five-ply mahogany and rosewood necks, plus ebony fingerboards, while an SRT piezo pickup provides the guitar's plugged-in tones. In addition, a redesigned battery box is integrated with the guitar's endpin, reducing acoustic sound loss.

Consider us impressed. Two models will be available initially: the LL-TA dreadnought and LS-TA concert, available in Vintage Tint and Brown Sunburst finishes for £986 each from August. Suffice to say, we can't wait to get our hands on these.