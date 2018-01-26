NAMM 2018 first look video: PRS reveals limited-edition S2 Studio and DW CE 24 ‘Floyd’ guitars

NAMM 2018: In the run-up to the show, PRS has announced two new limited-edition electric guitars: the S2 Studio and DW CE 24 ‘Floyd’.

The S2 Studio is a new riff on the Standard 22, offering a single/single/humbucker pickup configuration and updated switching system, boasting seven combinations in all.

It’s available in five finishes, too: Antique White, Black, and McCarty Tobacco with Tortoise Shell pickguards and Frost Blue and Frost Green Metallics with Mint pickguards.

The DW CE 24 ‘Floyd’, meanwhile, is the latest signature model for Between The Buried And Me guitarist Dustie Waring, and features a satin-finished, bolt-on maple neck with maple fretboard, slightly modified Pattern Thin neck carve and Floyd Rose locking vibrato.

Pickups are Waring’s signature Mojotone ‘DW Tomahawk’ humbuckers, which promise big output and bottom-end while retaining clarity.

The model features satin black hardware and is available in either Gray Black or Waring Burst.

There’s no limit to the number of these models that will be made, but prospective buyers had better get in quick: the order window is limited to 16 January - 31 March 2018. Head over to PRS Guitars for more info.

The news follows a boatload of other NAMM releases from PRS, including new SE models and entire line updates, six new SE Acoustics and the Custom 24-08.