NAMM 2018: PRS lifts the lid on hugely versatile Custom 24-08 guitar

New core line electric pairs Custom 24 specs with 408 switching system

NAMM 2018: Mere days after PRS announced a revamp of its SE line for 2018, the Maryland guitar co has issued a new take on its flagship Custom 24: the Custom 24-08.

Marrying the Custom 24 with the 408, the Core line Custom 24-08 packs the traditional Custom specs - maple top, mahogany back and neck, 24 frets, 25” scale length, Gen III tremolo and dual 85/15 humbuckers - but adds the 408’s switching system.

That means there’s a three-way selector switch and two mini-toggle coil-split switches, making for eight pickup combinations from the 85/15 Multi-Tap pickups.

The Custom 24-08 will be available in a whopping 18 finishes - head over to PRS Guitars for more info, and keep your eye on MusicRadar for more NAMM news very soon…

