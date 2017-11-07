NAMM 2018: PRS announces new SE guitars and updates to existing models

NAMM 2018: Not content with giving nearly every model in its SE line a 2017 revamp, PRS has shaken things up once again for 2018, with the addition of new guitars and tweaks to existing formulas.

The most striking is, of course, the Multi-Foil-finished SE Standard 24, but the SE SVN seven-string is sure to win plenty of fans, as are the worldwide launches of European limited-editions, such as Black Stone Cherry man Chris Robertson’s signature and Exotic Veneered Custom 24s.

The range is due to land in December, but we've been assured there are plenty more announcements to follow at NAMM, so keep your eyes peeled to MusicRadar for all the latest.

