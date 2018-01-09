NAMM 2018: PRS debuts 6 all-new SE Acoustic guitars

NAMM 2018: Following the announcement of its updated SE electric line, PRS has unveiled a new SE Acoustic range for 2018, comprising six fresh acoustic guitars.

Two body shapes are available - Angelus Cutaway and Tonare Grand - as well as a choice of mahogany, ovangkol and maple back and sides, all paired with solid Sitka spruce tops.

PRS is talking up its bracing pattern, available as traditional X or Hybrid X/classical, the latter of which allows the top to vibrate while providing enhanced stability.

All models feature Fishman’s GT1 electronics system, with under-saddle pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp, while ebony fingerboards and bridges, and bone nuts and saddles appear across the range - and love ’em or hate ’em, so do the bird inlays.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, with UK/US RRPs (those prices include a hardcase, too), and visit PRS Guitars for additional info.