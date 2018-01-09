NAMM 2018: PRS debuts 6 all-new SE Acoustic guitars
NAMM 2018: Following the announcement of its updated SE electric line, PRS has unveiled a new SE Acoustic range for 2018, comprising six fresh acoustic guitars.
Two body shapes are available - Angelus Cutaway and Tonare Grand - as well as a choice of mahogany, ovangkol and maple back and sides, all paired with solid Sitka spruce tops.
PRS is talking up its bracing pattern, available as traditional X or Hybrid X/classical, the latter of which allows the top to vibrate while providing enhanced stability.
All models feature Fishman’s GT1 electronics system, with under-saddle pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp, while ebony fingerboards and bridges, and bone nuts and saddles appear across the range - and love ’em or hate ’em, so do the bird inlays.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, with UK/US RRPs (those prices include a hardcase, too), and visit PRS Guitars for additional info.
PRS SE AX20E
PRESS RELEASE: The PRS SE AX20E pairs mahogany back and sides with a solid spruce top for warm, balanced tone.
When matched with traditional “X” bracing, which allows the top to vibrate while providing stability, the SE AX20E has a punch that stands alone beautifully or cuts through the mix. The Angelus Cutaway body shape delivers comfort and playability, well suited for picking and fingerstyle playing.
Plugged in, the Fishman GT1 pick up system delivers dynamic, organic tone and allows players to easily take this guitar from rehearsal to the stage. This electronics system features an undersaddle pickup and soundhole mounted preamp with easy-to-access volume and tone controls.
Additional high-quality features include a solid spruce top, ebony fretboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle, as well as PRS trademark bird inlays and headstock design. All PRS SE acoustics ship with a high-quality hardshell case.
PRS SE TX20E
PRESS RELEASE: The PRS SE TX20E pairs mahogany back and sides with a solid spruce top for warm, balanced tone.
When matched with traditional “X” bracing, which allows the top to vibrate while providing stability, the SE TX20E has a punch that stands alone beautifully or cuts through the mix. The Tonare Grand body shape delivers a familiar feel and a thunderous tone, well suited for picking and fingerstyle playing.
PRS SE A40E
PRESS RELEASE: The PRS SE A40E pairs ovangkol back and sides with a solid spruce top for full, lush tone.
When matched with PRS hybrid“X”/Classical bracing, which allows the top to freely vibrate, the SE A40E’s voice projects with breathtaking volume and delicate nuance. The Angelus Cutaway body shape delivers comfort and playability, well suited for picking and fingerstyle playing.
PRS SE T40E
PRESS RELEASE: The PRS SE T40E pairs ovangkol back and sides with a solid spruce top for full, lush tone.
When matched with PRS hybrid“X”/Classical bracing, which allows the top to freely vibrate, the SE T40E’s voice projects with breathtaking volume and delicate nuance. The Tonare Grand body shape delivers a familiar feel and a thunderous tone, well suited for picking and fingerstyle playing.
PRS SE A50E
PRESS RELEASE: The PRS SE A50E pairs maple back and sides with a solid spruce top for stunning warmth and depth.
When matched with PRS hybrid“X”/Classical bracing, which allows the top to freely vibrate and project, the SE A50E has an uncommon 3-dimensional character for a maple back and side guitar. The Angelus Cutaway body shape delivers comfort and playability, well suited for picking and fingerstyle playing.
PRS SE T50E
PRESS RELEASE: The PRS SE T50E pairs maple back and sides with a solid spruce top for stunning warmth and depth.
When matched with PRS hybrid“X”/Classical bracing, which allows the top to freely vibrate and project, the SE T50E has an uncommon 3-dimensional character for a maple back and side guitar. The Tonare Grand body shape delivers a familiar feel and a thunderous tone, well suited for picking and fingerstyle playing.
