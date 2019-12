One of the highlights of Jackson's NAMM stand this year was Mick Thomson's USA Signature Soloist, and the Slipknot guitarist himself was on hand to take TG round his latest squeeze.

In the video above, Mick talks about working with Mike Shannon and the Jackson Custom Shop on the guitar, which boasts Seymour Duncan Blackout humbuckers and a custom Floyd Rose bridge design.

The Soloist showcased above is a limited-edition model, but a production version is due to land later this year.