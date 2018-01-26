NAMM 2018 first look video: Taylor is flipping the V at X-bracing with an innovative new acoustic build

NAMM 2018: Taylor Guitars has announced a "fundamental innovation" in the design of acoustic guitars, with the introduction of its V-Class bracing system.

The firm says the new V-shaped internal bracing offers greater tuning stability, volume and sustain than its more traditional X-braced models.

Developed by the brand's master luthier Andy Powers, the range will launch with an offering of four Grand Auditorium models - three standards (including the PS14ce, K24ce and 914ce) and the Builder’s Edition K14ce.

The V-Class will be the first Taylor models to feature Andy Power's signature alongside the usual Bob Taylor mark

According to Taylor, the V-Class bracing was conceived in an effort to control the top movement of the guitar and tackle the intonation issues inherent to equal temperament tuning using the guitar's construction, as opposed to saddle or fret adjustment. The resulting design is purported to be easier to tune, with purer and more consistent harmonics and pitch across the neck.

In a sign that Powers' star continues to rise at Taylor, the V-Class will be the first Taylor models to feature Andy's signature alongside the usual Bob Taylor mark. The debut range is limited to the just Grand Auditorium designs initially, but we suspect we'll see a wider variety exiting the workshop soon, not least because of the supplied press shot below, in which Powers appears to be a working on a V-braced Grand Concert top.

V-Class PS14ce

Striped West African ebony back/sides, sinker redwood top

V-Class K24ce

All-koa

V-Class 914ce

Indian rosewood back/sides, Sitka spruce top

V-Class Builder’s Edition K14ce

Koa back/sides, torrefied Sitka spruce top

Andy’s “Director’s Cut” edition with additional playing features and a different visual aesthetic.

Exclusive features:

Beveled armrest & new beveled cutaway

“Silent” satin finish with Kona burst

Inlaid purfling body edge treatment

Paua fingerboard/peghead inlays & rosette

Paua edge trim (top & back)

Premium Gotoh 510 tuners (21:1 ratio)