HyVibe Audio's Smart Acoustic Guitar features a built-in speaker, multi-FX, recorder and amp

Acoustic purists, look away now: French tech company HyVibe has announced the Smart Acoustic Guitar, which packs a built-in speaker, multi-effects, recorder and amp into a traditional-looking body.

The acoustic guitar features its own algorithms and actuators to transform the guitar's vibrations from the top plate, located by the bridge.

Effects - including chorus, reverb and distortion - are then added and output via the body of the guitar.

Via a Bluetooth connection, the Smart Acoustic can play back music and connect to a mobile app, which also offers the ability to change effect and EQ settings, plus share recordings from the guitar's onboard looper and recorder.

In terms of more conventional acoustic specs, HyVibe's offering features a dreadnought shape with AA solid spruce top, laminate mahogany back and sides and blackwood fretboard.

The HyVibe Smart Acoustic Guitar is available from Indiegogo for $599, with shipping estimated for June 2018.

This isn't the only technologically advanced guitar to be launched this week, either: the OneManBand generates a backing band based on your playing and makes your guitar sound like any instrument.