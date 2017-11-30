OneManBand generates a backing band based on your playing and makes your guitar sound like any instrument

We’ve seen all sorts of practice aids for guitar, but none promise to do quite so much as OneManBand, which can produce an on-the-fly backing band based on your guitar playing, make your guitar sound like any instrument and convert guitar signals into MIDI.

The device utilises capacitive and inductive tech to detect signals from the strings and converts them to digital data with no latency.

These signals are then sent to the iOS/Android app, where they’re processed into different sounds, including piano, violin and drums.

Playback mode, meanwhile, follows your guitar chords, and unlike the DigiTech TRIO, it can do it on the fly.

The signals captured by the OneManBand can also convert your guitar into MIDI for composing with DAWs - and you can play the whole lot with just your fretting hand.

OneManBand is available as an upgrade for existing electric and acoustic guitars - although installing it requires a little soldering knowhow - or as part of OMB’s own-brand instruments.

A foot pedal is also offered, which connects to your guitar and app via Bluetooth, enabling you to control the sounds hands-free.

OneManBand is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, where $149/£112 secures you an OMB Upgrade Kit, while $249/£186 gets you an acoustic, and $449/£336 lands you an electric.

This isn't the only technologically advanced guitar to be launched this week, either: HyVibe Audio's Smart Acoustic Guitar features a built-in speaker, multi-FX, recorder and amp.