The 12 best Prime Day deals for musicians

Prime Day 2019: We've spent the last 24 hours scouring the web for the very best Prime Day deals for musicians. If you don't have time to read our full list we've rounded up the best music deals online right here.

Whether you're in the market for a new electric guitar, acoustic guitar or guitar amp, a keyboard, some headphones or maybe a new iPad for music making on the go, you'll find the best deals below.

D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitars

Get 30% off 106 models at Amazon

Could this be the best Amazon Prime Day deal this year? Get massive discounts off a colossal range of electric, acoustic and bass guitars now!

Fender’s PM-TE travel acoustic guitar

$369. Save $330 at Musician's Friend

An almighty 47% discount makes this one of the very best acoustic guitar deals this year. Fender's top-spec travel guitar boasts a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, plus a Fender/Fishman-designed preamp - and hardcase!

Line 6 Firehawk 1500 stereo guitar combo amp

Was $999, now $799 at Musician’s Friend

This six-speaker stereo amp is designed to perfectly replicate its vast array of onboard effects, which can be controlled via Bluetooth. And at $799, it makes a nicely priced one-stop guitar tone shop.

Egnater Tweaker 112 15W tube guitar combo

Only $499 at Musician’s Friend

One of the most versatile 1x12 tube combos on the market, the Tweaker boasts five toggle switches to change the amp's character, spanning sparkly cleans to high-gain rock. Plus, there's $100 off!

Casio CDP-240 88-key digital piano: Now $329 ($120 off)

Looking for a new a new full-size digital piano with over 1000 different tones, songs and rhythms onboard? Then check out this 27% discount on the CDP-240.

Learn to play guitar for less with Fender Play

50% off at Fender.com

The Fender Play learning platform is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to learn to play guitar - and it just got even cheaper: you can now get 50% off an annual plan, which brings the monthly price down to just $4.99/£4.79.

Marshall Monitor Headphones: was $249, now $129.99

Yes, they're bluetooth, and yes, they'll give you 30 hours of playtime before you need to recharge, but the main reason to buy these is because you'll look like you have a couple of Marshall stacks clamped to your skull, and that's priceless.

Led Zeppelin – Coda Super Deluxe Edition

Was £108.54, now £69.56

Zep's last album gets a bad reputation but this super deluxe box really did unearth some extras. 3 CDs, 3 vinyl records, an art print and a book. Get it while you can.

Apple iPad Pro - 10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB: $779 $579

It may not be the current model, but the 2017 iPad Pro is still a great device for music-making.

Dell New XPS 13 laptop: was $899.99 , now $829.99

This slick 13.3-inch laptop from Dell comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB solid state drive.