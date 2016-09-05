New tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2016)
Universal Audio Chandler Limited Curve Bender
Our tech team didn't have time to hit the beach last month: they were too busy reviewing the effects plugins and software/hardware synths that we thrust in front of them.
Here, we look back at everything reviewed on MusicRadar in August, starting with the Universal Audio Chandler Limited Curve Bender.
"A stunning mastering EQ that only suffers slightly from the limitations of its overly authentic control emulation.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Chandler Limited Curve Bender
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
CFA-Sound Grip
"This adventurous, largely successful combination of classic compression and heavy-handed saturation makes up for its shortcomings with its inviting price tag.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: CFA-Sound Grip
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sonic Academy Kick 2
"A powerful, flexible multilayered kick drum design system that's easy to use and sounds great, despite its weak internal effects and reliance on samples for the click stage.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Academy Kick 2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audfield MixChecker
"MixChecker is a great concept, developed to put as few operational hurdles in the way of the time-strapped engineer as possible, and fulfilling its remit as a 'quick check' system well enough.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audified MixChecker
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Impact Soundworks Super Audio Cart
"A brilliantly realised labour of love that would get top marks if it were 30 quid cheaper.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Impact Soundworks Super Audio Cart
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Dotec-Audio DeeTrim
"There are other plugins out there that can perform similar trickery for less, but DeeTrim's effortless operation and see-through sound make it well worth investigating.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dotec-Audio DeeTrim
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Voxengo PrimeEQ
"A brilliant bread-and-butter equaliser, PrimeEQ covers all frequency sculpting bases with incredible precision, unrivalled customisability and superb visualisation”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Voxengo PrimeEQ
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Softube Drawmer S73
"Drawmer S73 makes multiband mastering compression truly effortless, although it's not idiot-proof and can easily be overcooked.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Drawmer S73
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Roland Aira MX-1 Mix Performer
"Looking for something flexible to build a live and/or studio set-up around? This is certainly an option worth keeping in mind.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira MX-1 Mix Performer
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Juno-DS88
"Well-built with a playable weighted action, its sound engine can be deeply edited and covers a lot of territory. Worth a serious look!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Juno-DS88
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Softube Modular
"Excellent value, lots of fun, and sonically powerful – a must-buy, especially for those considering entering the modular hardware fray.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Modular
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Propellerhead Software Reason 9
"Finally, a big step forward and a true return to form for this enduringly popular and must-try virtual studio.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Reason 9
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Eventide Tverb
"Tverb's combination of gorgeous reverb, flexible mic positioning and useful dynamics control makes it unique and very special indeed.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide Tverb
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PSP Audioware B-Scanner
"A truly lovely modulation effect, albeit one which may be a little niche for those on a tight budget.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware B-Scanner
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Tom Oberheim Two Voice Pro
MusicRadar's verdict
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tom Oberheim Two Voice Pro
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Mutable Instruments Rings Resonator Module
"Easily grasped, yet deep. A gorgeous and refreshingly unique-sounding palette. Highly musical, versatile, ear-catching, and exceptional value for money.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mutable Instruments Rings Resonator Module
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)