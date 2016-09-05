New tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2016)

Our tech team didn't have time to hit the beach last month: they were too busy reviewing the effects plugins and software/hardware synths that we thrust in front of them.

Here, we look back at everything reviewed on MusicRadar in August, starting with the Universal Audio Chandler Limited Curve Bender.

MusicRadar's verdict

"A stunning mastering EQ that only suffers slightly from the limitations of its overly authentic control emulation.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Chandler Limited Curve Bender

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)