New tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2016)
Madrona Labs Virta
There have been plugins aplenty here at MusicRadar, as our reviews team has grappled with the great and the good of the software world - plus the odd piece of hardware - over the past month.
Here, we look back on all of the tech reviews that appeared on the site in July. We start with Madrona Labs Virta.
MusicRadar's verdict
“A cross between a vocoder and a semi-modular pitch-tracking synth, with routing options galore, Virta sounds fabulous but is absolutely brutal on the host system.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Madrona Labs Virta
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
2nd Sense Audio Wiggle
MusicRadar's verdict
“A truly remarkable synth bursting with life and movement. We can't find fault with the instrument, but it does need more presets!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 2nd Sense Audio Wiggle
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
AudioThing Hats
MusicRadar's verdict
“A powerful option for electronic hi-hats, cymbals and FX.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioThing Hats
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audionomy DM2
MusicRadar's verdict
“With its meaty sonics, intuitive workflow, and IAA, AudioBus, Ableton Link and CoreMIDI in place for studio integration, DM2 is a winner at this price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audionomy DM2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
UVI Attack EP88
MusicRadar's verdict
“It might be a bit pricey, but Attack EP88 is quite possibly the coolest sampled Rhodes out there.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI Attack EP88
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
HoRNet Wah-Wah
MusicRadar's verdict
“A cracking plugin for guitarists and producers at with pocket money price tag.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet Wah-Wah
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Kilohearts Ring Mod
MusicRadar's verdict
“A solid addition to Kilohearts' roster, Ring Mod is a plugin that lovers of interesting distortion will get plenty of mileage out of.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kilohearts Ring Mod
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audio Assault Transfreak
MusicRadar's verdict
“One of the edgier transient-shaper plugins on the market, Transfreak find its own path thanks to its extended attack/sustain shaping and excellent Post effects.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Assault Transfreak
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Arturia V Collection 5
MusicRadar's verdict
“Synclavier V is essential. The rest of the V Collection remains an impressive and good value package of classic emulations.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia V Collection 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Thermonic Culture The Swift
MusicRadar's verdict
“Beautifully constructed and without a doubt one of the very finest EQs we've seen. Truly wonderful.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Thermionic Culture The Swift
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
MFP Tanzmaus and Tanzbär Lite
MusicRadar's verdict
“Workflow-wise the Tanzmaus and Tanzbär Lite are pretty flawed, but when they sound this good, we can just about overlook that.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MFB Tanzmaus and Tanzbär Lite
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Spitfire Evo Grid 3
MusicRadar's verdict
“Certainly not an orchestral string all-rounder, but the textures on offer here would fit in many musical contexts.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Evo Grid 3
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)