New tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2016)

There have been plugins aplenty here at MusicRadar, as our reviews team has grappled with the great and the good of the software world - plus the odd piece of hardware - over the past month.



Here, we look back on all of the tech reviews that appeared on the site in July. We start with Madrona Labs Virta.

MusicRadar's verdict

“A cross between a vocoder and a semi-modular pitch-tracking synth, with routing options galore, Virta sounds fabulous but is absolutely brutal on the host system.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Madrona Labs Virta

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)