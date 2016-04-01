New tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2016)
Aston Microphones Origin
It has been a jam-packed month for our tech team, with plugins galore and some sumptuous hardware coming into our office. Here, we look back on all of the reviews that appeared on the site in April. We start with a beautiful microphone from Aston.
“Delivers a natural and detailed sound across a wide variety of sources at a price that is hard to ignore.”
SKnote Disto
“Not a perfect hardware emulation by any means, but Disto sounds great in its own right and represents fantastic value.”
Slate Digital FB-Bomber
“FG-Bomber is a solid alternative to regular dynamics processors.”
The Loop Loft Drum Direktor FNK-4
“A solid pad-based virtual drum machine let down by some frustrating omissions.”
Ample Sound Ample Bass Acoustic II
“Ample Bass Acoustic II sounds jaw-droppingly realistic and offers more sound and performance shaping than most users will ever need. Beautiful.”
eaReckon EARverb 2
“Expanded algorithms, a slicker interface, and the nifty Screen Modules and Pos Mode make EAReverb 2 one of the best algorithmic 'verbs on the market.”
zynaptiq Unmix::Drums
“Another quasi-magical plugin from zynaptiq, Unmix::Drums really does give you the ability to boost and attenuate drums in a mix, collectively or individually.”
IK Multimedia Miroslav Philharmonic 2
“Things have come on a lot in ten years, and v2 of Miroslav Philharmonik is a hugely powerful one-stop orchestral shop.”
Roland Boutique JX-03
“The JX-03 is nicely tweakable (with all the PG-200's controls onboard) and it sounds great.”
Soniccoutre Ondioline
“It's great to see this underappreciated, sonically unique, highly playable classic brought to life in software.”
Audient ASP800 Multi-Channel Preamp
“From build quality through to its high-quality conversion and sonic capabilities, an excellent unit.”
Impact Soundworks Shreddage 2 IBZ
“Shreddage 2 IBZ is capable of producing hard-hitting guitar riffs and lines practically indistinguishable from the real thing.”
UAD Software v8.5 Plug-Ins
“There's plenty to recommend here both for those already wedded to the UAD platform and to entice the as yet uninitiated.”
Zivix PUC+
“It could be twice the price and still be a bargain for saving us from 'cable-rage'!”
Korg iDS-10
“The iDS-10 could certainly serve as an effective sketchpad on the daily commute.”
Teenage Engineering Pocket Operator -20, -24 and -28
“They may be fiddly, but the POs remain a great-value source of inspiring sounds and sonic fun.”
Wolfgang Palm PPG Phonem
“A powerful, innovative vocal synth that sounds awesome and isn't as hard to use as it looks, Phonem is another winner from the house of Palm.”
Roland Boutique JP-08
“If you hanker after the character of the Jupiter-8 for a modest outlay, the JP-08 delivers the goods.”
Slate Digital Custom Series Bundle
“With Custom Series EQ, VMR becomes an even more flexible, interesting mix processing system.”
Roland Boutique JU-06
“The key characteristics of the Juno-106 but without the reliability headaches. An essential purchase.”
Tascam VL-S5 Monitors
“A cost-effective powered monitor that will give decent sound quality and not take up too much space.”
Arturia iSpark for iOS
“We'd say that we have just found a new favourite iOS beat-maker.”
