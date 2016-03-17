Zivix PUC+

It could be twice the price and still be a bargain for saving us from 'cable-rage'!

Nothing is more guaranteed to send a musician apoplectic with rage than untangling a thicket of rubberised spaghetti pretending to be your cables.

Zivix came to our aid with the original PUC with its wireless connectivity and now it has come up with PUC+ which boasts Bluetooth LE connectivity.

Why Bluetooth we hear you ask? Well, with iOS 8 came MIDI over Bluetooth and with PUC+ it is now possible to transmit multiple MIDI signals, so you can connect your MIDI controller wirelessly to your iPad and Mac at the same time. Set up is super easy - pop in a couple of batteries, connect your iPad and PUC+ will be discoverable in your app's MIDI settings.