New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2014)

Every month you'll find the best reviews of music tech gear on MusicRadar and in the pages of our sister publications Computer Music and Future Music.

In this gallery we've gathered all of October's new tech reviews, froms DAWS and plugins to keyboards and interfaces.

All of the following reviews were originally published in Computer Music issue 210 and Future Music issue 284/285.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"A ridiculously versatile mono/ paraphonic synth. Without doubt a great investment."

5 out of 5

(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)

