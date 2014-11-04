New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2014)
Dave Smith Instruments Pro 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A ridiculously versatile mono/ paraphonic synth. Without doubt a great investment."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Instruments Pro 2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Akai APC40 mkII
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a great update to a very gig-ready unit. It makes us wish we had some gigs lined up so we could try it!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai APC40 mkII review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Waldorf Streichfett String Synth
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fun and fantastic sounding synth at a price that makes its limitations largely forgivable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waldorf Streichfett String Synth review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Akai APC Mini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The APC Mini pinpoints the structuralist, somebody who's more about launching lots of clips with minimal extra control."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai APC Mini review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Rode iXY Lightning
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're looking to capture high-quality audio whilst filming, or want to have a high-quality field recorder always at the ready, the iXY is a winning solution."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rode iXY Lightning review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Akai APC Key 25
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The APC Key 25 is a great little keyboard/clip/scene launching combo, that will fit in any laptop bag."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai APC Key 25 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Universal Audio Thermionic Culture Vulture
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A modern valve distortion and harmonic enhancer classic makes the move to virtual - an essential buy for UAD-2 users hungry for top-notch harmonic enhancement."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Thermionic Culture Vulture review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
MeldaProduction MTransient
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As simple or complicated as you like, MTransient gives you what you need for precise shaping from transient to tail."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MTransient review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
Novation Launch Control XL
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Launch Control XL is a brilliant controller for Ableton Live and is perfectly usable for other applications, too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Launch Control XL review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
eaReckon TransReckon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One of the finest transient shapers we've seen/heard, TransReckon works wonders on drums and other transient-heavy sounds."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: eaReckon TransReckon review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
Tsugi QuickAudio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We'd like ASIO driver support, and the price is a tad steep, but QuickAudio really does make Windows a better place for audio files."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tsugi QuickAudio review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
DMG Audio Dualism
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Superb signal analysis suite for high-end mastering and post production, with a useful but non-essential set of stereo manipulation tools bolted on."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DMG Audio Dualism review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
IK Multimedia SampleTank 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One of the best bread-and-butter sound modules - hardware or software - that money can buy, SampleTank 3 is big and beautiful, if not particularly bold."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia SampleTank 3 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
Propellerhead A-List Electric Guitarist Power Chords
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As an authentic, stylistically expansive library of ready-to-rock rhythm guitar loops in a fun and intuitive performance interface, EGPC is a welcome addition to the A-List roster. Just be aware that it's very 'preset' by nature."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead A-List Electric Guitarist Power Chords review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
Sample Logic Cinematic Keys
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Cinematic Keys is indeed, well... cinematic, and we much prefer its unreal, processed sounds to the straight-up pianos, harpsichords and organs (of which there aren't many, admittedly)."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Logic Cinematic Keys review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
Toontrack EZkeys Mellotoon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Mellotoon sure sounds pretty - and EZkeys itself is ace - but with its limited tonal palette, it could hardly be described as a must-have."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack EZkeys Mellotoon review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
Liquid Sonics Mobile Convolution
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The sound is awesome, IRs up to 60 seconds long are supported, and the negligible latency is impressive - it's absolutely worth seven quid for all that alone."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liquid Sonics Mobile Convolution review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 210)
Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A beautiful hard and soft package that just works. Hugely expensive but once you're hooked, worth it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S Series review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Rode NT-USB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Your computer's perfect partner for recording vocals and acoustic instruments with minimal fuss."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rode NT-USB review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Warm Audio WA76
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It looks, sounds and feels like the 1176 without the vintage price and the potential maintenance issues."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Warm Audio WA76 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Prism Sound Titan
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A highly flexible, excellent sounding and extremely comprehensive unit."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Prism Sound Titan review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Korg Triton Taktile 49
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A well-featured controller keyboard with bonus Triton engine onboard. For the money it's hard to beat."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Triton Taktile 49 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)
Fostex PX-6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Nicely-sized compact nearfield powered monitors - worth a listen if you are in the market for a pair."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fostex PX-6 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)