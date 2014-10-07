Rode iXY Lightning review

If you're looking to capture high-quality audio whilst filming, or want to have a high-quality field recorder always at the ready, the iXY is a winning solution.

The Rode iXY Lightning is an extremely compact stereo microphone for recording via Apple mobile devices, offering a 'locked' X-Y recording configuration at sample rates up to 96kHz and resolution of 24-bit.

"The recorded results are rich, high-quality and hugely impressive"

The condenser microphones are matched 1⁄2-inch cardioid capsules, borrowing from Rode's long experience in microphone design.

The recorded results are rich, high-quality and hugely impressive. Once clipped to your phone, recordings are most easily made to one of Rode's own 'Rode Rec' apps, available either in full or basic 'LE' forms.

A high-pass filter is offered to reduce handling noise, whilst recording level is controlled via the software.

Also in the box you'll find a protective case (with belt strap) and a basic wind-shield. Further accessories, including mounts/grips, are available from Rode.