New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2014)
SPC Plugins Gater-Pro 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Gater-Pro 3 is a fabulous little plugin - simple in concept but powerful in realisation, and highly recommended to producers of all kinds of dance music, not just trance."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SPC Plugins Gater-Pro 3 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Monkey Banana Turbo 8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"These bold Turbo 8s have great low-end delivery best suited to large controls rooms and spaces."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Monkey Banana Turbo 8 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
Allen & Heath Qu-16 Live Mixer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Offers an amazing feature set and high-quality sound in gig-proof housing at a truly affordable price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Allen & Heath Qu-16 Live Mixer review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
Synchro Arts Revoice Pro 2.2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For those who work with layered multitrack audio, Revoice Pro can be a real timesaver."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synchro Arts Revoice Pro 2.2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
Steinberg Cubase 7.5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The best Cubase yet, 7.5 provides solid and impressive new features that belie the fact that this is merely a point version."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase 7.5 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Roland Duo-Capture EX UA-22
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It faces plenty of competition, but thanks to its robust build, good sound and iPad compatibility, the Duo-Capture is an interface we'd happily recommend."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Duo-Capture EX UA-22 review
Metric Halo ULN-8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's pretty much the closest thing we have seen to a complete studio in a box. Excellent."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Metric Halo ULN-8 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
Focal Spirit Professional
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Comfortable, quality sounding headphones for tracking, mixing and mobile listening."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focal Spirit Professional review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
KRK Rokit 8 G3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The largest of this latest generation of Rokit studio monitors packs a powerful punch."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KRK Rokit 8 G3 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
Impact Soundworks Shreddage 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For those more accustomed to keys than strings, Shreddage 2 is ideal with its impressive soundset and amount of control."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Impact Soundworks Shreddage 2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
Roland Aira TR-8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The TR-8 captures the essential tone and mojo of the original TR-808 and 909 but takes it firmly into the future. A must have."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira TR-8 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
Roland Aira VT-3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There are some interesting effects and a handy audio interface onboard but the vocoder misses an external carrier input."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira VT-3 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
Roland Aira TB-3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A new take on the 'bassline' concept, the TB-3 packs plenty in for the money and has wide appeal."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira TB-3 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
ACS T1 Live! Monitors
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"They don't come cheap but these are a potential best friend for life."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ACS T1 Live! Monitors review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 275)
Humanoid Sound Systems Enzyme
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Scanned synthesis remains esoteric and unconventional, but Enzyme makes it easier, more powerful, and sonically better."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Humanoid Sound Systems Enzyme review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Universal Audio Fairchild Tube Limiter Plug-in Collection
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A marked improvement over the already impressive original UAD Fairchild emulation, this dynamic duo hits the spot."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Fairchild Tube Limiter Plug-in Collection review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
MeldaProduction MMultiBandComb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For special effects and considered background usage, MMultiBandComb is a powerful, colourful sound design tool."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MMultiBandComb review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Elysia museq
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not an essential purchase, but a very worthwhile indulgence for those in need of a highly flexible, brilliant EQ."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elysia museq review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Slate Digital Trigger 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The definitive drum replacement system gets even better, with an improved engine, more slots and MIDI in/out. Stunning."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital Trigger 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Waves J37 Tape
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Yet another tape emulation, with a solid vintage character and great delay implementation."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves J37 Tape review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
LinPlug Spectral
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The fun and accessibility of subtractive synthesis meets the power of additive in this beautiful if rather specialist instrument."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LinPlug Spectral review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)