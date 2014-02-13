Impact Soundworks Shreddage 2 review

For those more accustomed to keys than strings, Shreddage 2 is ideal with its impressive soundset and amount of control.

Emulating guitar sounds is problematic - or it was until Impact Soundworks launched Shreddage. Version 2 for Kompact 5 is rammed full of chords and articulations to get the most authentic sound possible.

"The library also features pinched harmonics and control over slides, pull-offs and hammer-ons"

It has more development for lead guitar techniques, and, building on from the huge sample set for rhythm guitar playing, the library also features pinched harmonics and control over slides, pull-offs and hammer-ons.

With so many different samples to trigger and options to produce authentic playing styles, this may not seem a very easy instrument to play. There is some intelligent mapping in place here. Velocity sensitive control on each single note allows for fluid performance.

The hardest velocity produces a pinched harmonic, whereas the softest velocity will trigger a palm-muted version, and in the middle is a standard picked note with natural sustain.

The quality of the samples here is really good. Although aimed at Rock and Metal, it lends itself to any genre. For those more accustomed to keys than strings, it is ideal with its impressive soundset and amount of control. But some guitarists may find it frustrating when the real thing is easier to play.